Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

