Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 1,182 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08.

On Thursday, July 1st, Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

