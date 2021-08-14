Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jane Elizabeth Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

