Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00.

NRIX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -13.21. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,155,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,475,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

