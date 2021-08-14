Insider Selling: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Sells $3,550,400.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perficient alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80.

Perficient stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.