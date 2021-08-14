Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells $1,798,835.96 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

