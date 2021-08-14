Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) COO Sells $1,011,582.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

