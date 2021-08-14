Insulet Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.30. Insulet has a 52 week low of $197.08 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 189,950.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

