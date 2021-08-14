Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Sells $99,242.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.83 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,325 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,041,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Integer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

