Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Sells $99,242.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.83 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.35.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,325 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,041,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Integer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
