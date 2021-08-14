Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,447,511 shares in the company, valued at $410,577,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

