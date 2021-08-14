Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

