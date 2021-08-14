International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 28,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,548 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 2.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

