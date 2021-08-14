International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $167.67

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.67 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.20). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,568,570 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 44.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

