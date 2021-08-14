Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 721,649 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.