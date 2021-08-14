Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

