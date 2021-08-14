Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Cormark

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$31.20 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. Analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0215334 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.