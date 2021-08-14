Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INVT remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,994. Inventergy Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.