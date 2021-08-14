Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $154.63 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $187.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

