Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Increased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 2.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 2,669,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

