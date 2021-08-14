Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 61,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 21,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $368.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.