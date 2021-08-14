Investors Purchase Large Volume of Oscar Health Put Options (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,290% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $10,752,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

