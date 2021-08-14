Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $39.21 million and $1,653.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.00879513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

