Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

