iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

