iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USHY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,668 shares during the period.

BATS USHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,177 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52.

