iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.