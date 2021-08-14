iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

AOA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,560. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.