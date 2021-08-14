iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

