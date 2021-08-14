iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1,430.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

COMT opened at $34.00 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11.

