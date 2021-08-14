iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.69 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

