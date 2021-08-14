iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $75,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 409,659 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $71.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

