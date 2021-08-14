iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

