iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Up 1,317.2% in July

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

