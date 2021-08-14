iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.