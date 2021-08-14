iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,523,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

