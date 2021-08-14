iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.94

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.80.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,975,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.