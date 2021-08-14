iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

