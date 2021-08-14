iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.