iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,780. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

