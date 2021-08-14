Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in July

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ISOLF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Isodiol International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Isodiol International Company Profile

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

