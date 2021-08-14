iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Announces Earnings Results

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ITOS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. 203,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,581. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.