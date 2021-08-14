Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $80.00 on Friday. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,945 shares of company stock valued at $574,252 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

