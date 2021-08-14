ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.57). ITV shares last traded at GBX 119.05 ($1.56), with a volume of 4,817,948 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Insiders have bought 5,423 shares of company stock worth $670,721 over the last ninety days.

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

