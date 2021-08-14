James D. Zwiers Sells 2,806 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WWW stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,827,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.