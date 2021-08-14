James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:JHX opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.26. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $38.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

