Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $57.43 on Friday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

