Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

LQDA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

