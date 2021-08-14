Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €109.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.13 ($106.04).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €81.81. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

