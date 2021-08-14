Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $101.02 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

