Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

TJX stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

